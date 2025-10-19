Jones (hip) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Jones drew the doubtful tag for Week 7 after not practicing all week, and he'll observe Sunday's home game on the sidelines in street clothes. Ja'Markis Weston was activated from injured reserve Saturday, and he could see a sizeable snap count at outside linebacker opposite Francisco Mauigoa due to Jones' injury. Jones' next opportunity to play is Week 8 against the Bengals on Sunday, Oct. 26.