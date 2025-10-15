Jones (hip) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Jones sustained a hip injury during the Jets Week 6 loss to the Broncos. He'll have two more opportunities to return to practice in at least a limited capacity over the next two days to have a chance at playing against the Panthers on Sunday. Jones has been primarily used on special teams, though his absence would dilute a Jets linebacker corps that is already dealing with injuries to Quincy Williams (shoulder), Marcelino McCrary-Ball (hamstring) and Ja'Markis Weston (groin).