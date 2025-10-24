Jones (hip) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.

Jones will miss a second consecutive game due to the hip injury he sustained in the Jets' Week 6 loss to the Broncos. The Jets are hoping to activate usual starter Quincy Williams (shoulder) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game. If Williams joins Jones on the sidelines, Ja'Markis Weston would be next in line to start.