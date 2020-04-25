Play

Jets' Cameron Clark: New York selects in fourth

The Jets selected Clark in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 129th overall.

Clark (6-foot-4, 308) is generally assumed to be a guard, but the UNC-Charlotte product stood out at left tackle in college and has a slight chance to stick there. With 34 and 1/8-inch arms, he has some reach despite being slightly undersized by NFL tackle standards.

