Lawson signed a three-year, $45 million deal with Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Lawson received $30 million in guarantees after a successful four-year stint in Cincinnati. He was most productive from a pass-rushing perspective in 2017 -- his rookie campaign -- when he managed 8.5 sacks. However, he earned by far his biggest role during the 2020 campaign, when he logged 723 defensive snaps. He'll immediately slot into a starting defensive end role with the Jets and will be expected to bolster the pass rush.