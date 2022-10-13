Lawson (ankle) was a full participant during the Jets' practice Thursday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Lawson popped up as a limited participant on the Jets' injury report Wednesday after playing a season-high 73 percent of the team's defensive snaps in Week 5. However, the 27-year-old appears to have moved past this unspecified ankle issue after returning to practice in full Thursday. Lawson has recorded eight tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble so far this season, and he should play a prominent pass-rushing role during Sunday's game against the Packers.