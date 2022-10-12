Lawson (ankle) was limited during Wednesday's practice.
Lawson played a season-high 73 percent of the Jets' defensive snaps in Week 5 and recorded a sack for a second consecutive contest, but it appears the fifth-year pass rusher picked up an ankle injury as well. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the Jets will likely be cautious with Lawson, who's returning from a season-ending Achilles injury last year. He'll have two more opportunities to log a full practice before the team needs to make a decision on his status for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay.
More News
-
Jets' Carl Lawson: Making strong return from injury•
-
Jets' Carl Lawson: Cleared for camp•
-
Jets' Carl Lawson: On PUP list to start training camp•
-
Jets' Carl Lawson: Expected to be ready by Week 1•
-
Jets' Carl Lawson: Still on track for training camp•
-
Jets' Carl Lawson: On track for training camp•