Lawson tallied two tackles, one sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 40-17 win over the Dolphins.

Lawson's strip sack of Miami quarterback Skylar Thompson helped set up Breece Hall's five-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter to give the Jets a 33-17 lead. After missing his inaugural season with the Jets in 2021 while recovering from a ruptured Achilles' tendon, Lawson has returned healthy for 2022, clearing 50 percent of the defensive snaps in each of New York's first five games while tallying 2.5 sacks.