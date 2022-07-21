Lawson (Achilles) was placed on the Jets' active/PUP list Thursday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Lawson may need more time to fully recover before returning from a ruptured Achilles suffered last offseason. The 27-year-old defensive end is expected to be healthy for the start of the regular season, but he must receive a medical clearance at any point heading into the regular season before he can practice in training camp. Lawson has yet to play for the Jets after signing a three-year, $45 million deal with the team as a free agent in March of 2021.