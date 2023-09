Lawson (back) wasn't listed on the Jets' injury report Thursday ahead of their Week 1 game versus Buffalo, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Despite struggling with the back issue throughout training camp and into September, Lawson won't miss the Jets' season opener. He's seeking the first double-digit sack season of his career in 2023, but having to chase around Josh Allen in Week 1 means Lawson won't have an easy start.