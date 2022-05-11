Lawson (Achilles) said Wednesday that he expects to be back for training camp, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh made similar comments about Lawson's status at the end of March and it appears the pass rusher's rehab is still going well. Lawson signed a contract ahead of the 2021 season but missed the entire campaign due to a ruptured left Achilles suffered last August. He posted 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles across 16 games for the Bengals in 2020.