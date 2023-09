Lawson (back) will play against the Cowboys on Sunday, per coach Robert Saleh, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Saleh revealed that Lawson had dealt with a back injury leading up to Monday's win over the Bills, which prompted the coaching staff to keep the defensive end out. Lawson had 7.0 sacks in 2022 and should play a prominent role in New York's deep pass rushing rotation now that he's healthy.