Lawson (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's matchup against the Bills, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Lawson dealt with a back issue throughout training camp, but he wasn't listed on the Jets' initial Week 1 injury report, suggesting he'd be able to play in the season opener. However, it appears the team wants to give him one more week to build up to game speed. Jermaine Johnson will likely start in Lawson's absence, while Bryce Huff and Will McDonald could see extra snaps as depth options.