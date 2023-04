The Jets selected Warren in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 120th overall.

A four-year starter at Pittsburgh, Warren has the prototypical frame of an offensive tackle (6-foot-5, long arms), but he seemed to play too rigid at times and drew 11 penalties over the final 15 games of his collegiate career. The offensive tackle tore his meniscus back in September and missed the majority of the testing process, but he figures to be healthy come the start of training camp.