The Jets signed Lacy as an undrafted free agent Friday, Jack Bell and John Pullano of the team's official site report.

Lacy played four years with South Alabama before transferring to Louisville for the final two years of his collegiate career. The wide receiver caught 60 receptions for 635 yards and two touchdowns over 13 games in 2025. Lacy is undersized, but his vision and acceleration could potentially earn him a gadget role as the No. 4 or 5 receiver on an NFL roster.