Jets' Chad Hansen: Catches first NFL passes
Hansen caught three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
Head coach Todd Bowles said last week that Hansen should get more reps in light of Jeremy Kerley's four-game suspension, and that certainly came to fruition Sunday as Hansen caught the first passes of his career. It's certainly a step in the right direction, but with a number of pass catchers ahead of him on the depth chart, not to mention the running back and tight end options, his fantasy upside is fairly limited.
More News
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...