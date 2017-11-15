Hansen caught three of four targets for 33 yards during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

Head coach Todd Bowles said last week that Hansen should get more reps in light of Jeremy Kerley's four-game suspension, and that certainly came to fruition Sunday as Hansen caught the first passes of his career. It's certainly a step in the right direction, but with a number of pass catchers ahead of him on the depth chart, not to mention the running back and tight end options, his fantasy upside is fairly limited.