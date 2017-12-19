Hansen caught all three of his targets for 21 yards Sunday against the Saints.

Impressively, Hansen caught a 24-yard pass, which meant both of his others combined for minus-three yards. Either way, the Jets' passing game isn't nearly as good with Bryce Petty under center, and it's tough to see Hansen making any meaningful fantasy contribution in the final two games of the season.

