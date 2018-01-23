Hansen caught nine of 17 targets for 94 yards during the 2017 season.

Hansen and fellow rookie wideout ArDarius Stewart had very disappointing rookie seasons despite being selected in the third and fourth rounds of last year's draft, respectively. There will surely be higher expectations in 2018, though it's tough to see Hansen fully breaking out after his rookie struggles. The Jets could bring in some veteran wideouts this offseason, though the biggest question will be who's under center.