Jets' Chad Hansen: Expected to play Saturday
Hansen (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans.
Although Hansen was slowed by a knee injury during the early goings of training camp, his participation Saturday would suggest that's no longer an issue. The rookie should be in line to see a respectable amount of playing time but likely won't rotate in until Robby Anderson, Jalin Marshall (suspension), Charone Peake and ArDarius Stewart have gotten theirs.
