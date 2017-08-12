Play

Hansen (knee) is expected to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Titans.

Although Hansen was slowed by a knee injury during the early goings of training camp, his participation Saturday would suggest that's no longer an issue. The rookie should be in line to see a respectable amount of playing time but likely won't rotate in until Robby Anderson, Jalin Marshall (suspension), Charone Peake and ArDarius Stewart have gotten theirs.

