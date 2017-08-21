Hansen caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Lions.

Hansen easily saw the most reps amongst the Jets' receiving corps Saturday, so it's clear that New York management wants to see what they have in the first-year Cal product. Notably, both he and fellow rookie ArDarius Stewart vastly out-snapped Charone Peake, who was only on the field for two plays and seems to be falling out of favor with the team. Thus, it seems Hansen is moving up the depth chart and could be in store for another large workload in the third preseason game Saturday against the Giants.