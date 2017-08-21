Jets' Chad Hansen: Leads wideouts in snaps Saturday
Hansen caught both of his targets for 13 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Lions.
Hansen easily saw the most reps amongst the Jets' receiving corps Saturday, so it's clear that New York management wants to see what they have in the first-year Cal product. Notably, both he and fellow rookie ArDarius Stewart vastly out-snapped Charone Peake, who was only on the field for two plays and seems to be falling out of favor with the team. Thus, it seems Hansen is moving up the depth chart and could be in store for another large workload in the third preseason game Saturday against the Giants.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...