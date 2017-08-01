Jets' Chad Hansen: Makes debut at training camp
Hansen (knee) participated in team drills at Tuesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Beginning in late May, Hansen missed the offseason program due to first a hamstring concern and then knee soreness. He proceeded to miss the first few practices of training camp, making his appearance Tuesday his first with the Jets. While he hauled in a pass during his time on he field, he was also wearing a brace on his sprained knee. As a result, his health will be worth watching as camp and the preseason proceed.
