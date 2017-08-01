Hansen (knee) participated in team drills at Tuesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Beginning in late May, Hansen missed the offseason program due to first a hamstring concern and then knee soreness. He proceeded to miss the first few practices of training camp, making his appearance Tuesday his first with the Jets. While he hauled in a pass during his time on he field, he was also wearing a brace on his sprained knee. As a result, his health will be worth watching as camp and the preseason proceed.