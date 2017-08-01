Jets' Chad Hansen: Still not practicing fully
Hansen (knee) has been unable to practice fully during the early parts of training camp, NorthJersey.com reports.
Hansen will not be cleared to practice fully until he's completely recovered from his injury, which is a tough spot given the Jets need to see if he can be a viable option right away. With ArDarius Stewart (groin/thumb) also unable to fully participate, the Jets' already weak wide receiver depth chart will only get weaker.
