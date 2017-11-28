Jets' Chad Hansen: Targeted once Sunday
Hansen failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Hansen played 28 of 70 offensive snaps Sunday and was the clear No. 3 receiver for the Jets. Receivers Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse, as well as tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins, were the only players with multiple targets. The Jets passing game isn't diverse enough in its current form for Hansen to be a viable or consistent fantasy option.
