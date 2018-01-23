Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Completes steady season for Jets
Catanzaro connected on 25 of 30 field goal attempts and all 29 of his PATs during the 2017 season.
Catanzaro was a steady producer during his first season in New York, hitting all of his attempts from 20-29, 30-39 and 50+. His PATs dropped considerably after moving from Arizona, and while the Jets' offense could improve next season, it's unlikely to be enough to push Catanzaro into another tier of fantasy options, if he stays in New York.
