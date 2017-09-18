Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Connects on both opportunities Sunday
Catanzaro made both his field-goal attempts during Sunday's loss to the Raiders.
Catanzaro continued his hot start to the year Sunday. Although the Jets don't figure to put up a lot of points this season, Catanzaro seems like a reliable three points once the team gets him in position.
More News
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Nails two kicks in loss to Bills•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Victorious in Jets kicking battle•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Jetting to New York•
-
Chandler Catanzaro: Doesn't receive tender from Cards•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Catanzaro: Won't receive RFA tender•
-
Cardinals' Chandler Catanzaro: Posts career-low 106 points in 2016•
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...
-
Week 2 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...