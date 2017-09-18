Play

Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Connects on both opportunities Sunday

Catanzaro made both his field-goal attempts during Sunday's loss to the Raiders.

Catanzaro continued his hot start to the year Sunday. Although the Jets don't figure to put up a lot of points this season, Catanzaro seems like a reliable three points once the team gets him in position.

