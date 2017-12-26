Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Just one attempt in loss
Catanzaro did not attempt a field goal but made his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 14-7 loss to the Chargers
Catanzaro now carries 98 points into Sunday's season finale against the Patriots.
