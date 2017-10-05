Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Knocks in 3 of 4 FGs in win over Jags
Catanzaro connected on three of four field goals and was a perfect two of two on PATs during Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
Catanzaro hit from 45, 26 and 41 yards out, respectively, though he missed a 45-yarder near the end of the first half. He's been a solid source of points for the Jets over the past few weeks, and while he has missed one attempt from 40+ yards in back-to-back weeks, there is no worry about playing time. Up next is a Week 5 trip to Cleveland that should deliver a few more opportunities to put points on the board.
