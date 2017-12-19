Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Makes all three kicks
Catanzaro made field goals from 29 and 26 yards while converting his lone extra-point try in Sunday's 31-19 loss to the Saints.
Catanzaro has now gone six straight games without missing a kick, bringing his season total to 97 points.
