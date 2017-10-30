Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Misses two field-goal attempts in loss

Catanzaro missed two of four field-goal attempts and hit both of his PATs in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.

The weather did Catanzaro no favors Sunday, as the entire game was played under a persistent rain. He connected from 43 and 46 yards out but missed attempts from 46 and 48. His four attempts Sunday were a step in the right direction after he had one, one and zero attempts in Weeks 5, 6 and 7, respectively, but the misses definitely hurt his upside. Overall, his job is in no danger and he'll look to bounce back Thursday against the Bills.