Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Misses two field-goal attempts in loss
Catanzaro missed two of four field-goal attempts and hit both of his PATs in Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Falcons.
The weather did Catanzaro no favors Sunday, as the entire game was played under a persistent rain. He connected from 43 and 46 yards out but missed attempts from 46 and 48. His four attempts Sunday were a step in the right direction after he had one, one and zero attempts in Weeks 5, 6 and 7, respectively, but the misses definitely hurt his upside. Overall, his job is in no danger and he'll look to bounce back Thursday against the Bills.
More News
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Knocks in three of four FGs in win•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Connects on both opportunities Sunday•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Nails two kicks in loss to Bills•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Victorious in Jets kicking battle•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Jetting to New York•
-
Chandler Catanzaro: Doesn't receive tender from Cards•
-
Week 9 Streaming Options
The Colts will be chasing the scoreboard against the Houston Texans, and Heath Cummings likes...
-
Week 9 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Jay Ajayi is an Eagle, Kenyan Drake and Damien Williams are relevant in Miami, Alfred Morris...
-
Week 9 Waiver Wire: RB frenzy
Along with Alex Collins, it should be a busy week for adding running backs, including Alfred...
-
Podcast: Waiver Wire, Zeke and Ajayi
Reacting to the Jay Ajayi trade, the Ezekiel Elliott news and Jimmy Garoppolo’s new home before...
-
Ajayi rates higher as an Eagle
Saved from a bad offensive line and a coach who grew tired of him in Miami, Jay Ajayi has a...
-
What you missed: Broncos need a change
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.