Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Nails two kicks in loss to Bills
Catanzaro connected on both of his field-goal attempts during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
Catanzaro isn't likely to get many PAT attempts this season, but after banging in kicks from 48 and 52 yards in Week 1, the Jets are showing they have no problem giving him opportunities from deep.
