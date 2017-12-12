Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: No attempts in shutout
Catanzaro did not attempt a kick in Sunday's 23-0 loss to the Broncos.
Catanzaro's stock seemed destined to benefit from playing in Denver's altitude, but the Jets offense unfortunately didn't afford him any scoring opportunities. On the bright side, another seemingly great kicking situation awaits, as New York will play indoors against the Saints come Sunday.
