Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Notches 12 points
Catanzaro converted field goals from 27, 47 and 38 yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs. He also made all three of his extra-point tries.
Catanzaro's 12 points marked his third double-digit outing of the season. The 26-year-old has gone particularly well lately, as he's averaged nearly nine points over his last five appearances.
