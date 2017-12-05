Catanzaro converted field goals from 27, 47 and 38 yards in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Chiefs. He also made all three of his extra-point tries.

Catanzaro's 12 points marked his third double-digit outing of the season. The 26-year-old has gone particularly well lately, as he's averaged nearly nine points over his last five appearances.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories