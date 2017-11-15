Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Quiet performance in Tampa

Catanzaro connected on his only field-goal attempt, a 47-yarder, and his only PAT during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

After multiple field goal and PAT attempts in the last two games, the Jets' offense could do little to keep Catanzaro's streak going. He continues to be a fairly reliable fantasy option, though he won't be confused for an elite player at his position.

