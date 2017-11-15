Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Quiet performance in Tampa
Catanzaro connected on his only field-goal attempt, a 47-yarder, and his only PAT during Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.
After multiple field goal and PAT attempts in the last two games, the Jets' offense could do little to keep Catanzaro's streak going. He continues to be a fairly reliable fantasy option, though he won't be confused for an elite player at his position.
More News
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Reaches double figures in win•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Misses two field-goal attempts in loss•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Knocks in three of four FGs in win•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Connects on both opportunities Sunday•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Nails two kicks in loss to Bills•
-
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Victorious in Jets kicking battle•
-
Week 11 Rankings Breakdown
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 waiver wire options
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down all your best waiver wire options for Week 11 and helps you get...
-
Week 11 Trade Chart: Time to deal
Is your trade deadline this week? Our Trade Values Chart will help you cut a deal to help you...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
What you missed: Johnson making progress
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...