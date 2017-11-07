Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Reaches double figures in win
Catanzaro converted both of his field-goal tries, as well as all four of his extra-point attempts in Thursday night's 34-21 win over the Bills.
Catanzaro's 10 points marked his second-best total of this season. Through nine games, he now boasts a respectable 65 points.
