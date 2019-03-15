Catanzaro is signing a one-year contract with the Jets, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

The Jets wasted no time finding a replacement for Jason Myers, who signed a multi-year deal with Seattle earlier in the week. Catanzaro converted 25 of 30 field-goal attempts (83.3 percent) and each of his 29 PAT tries during his first stint with the Jets in 2017, but he was cut by the Buccaneers this past November after missing four field goals and four extra points in nine games. The 28-year-old kicker did bounce back in a late-season stint with the Panthers, and he still owns a respectable 83.8 percent field-goal conversion rate for his career. While he'll likely have some competition for the kicking job this summer, Catanzaro may eventually emerge as a useful fantasy option if the Jets offense takes a big step forward after adding Le'Veon Bell and Jamison Crowder.