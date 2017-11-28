Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Tallies nine points
Catanzaro converted both of his field-goal tries and all three of his extra-point attempts in Sunday's 35-27 loss to the Panthers.
Catanzaro has scored at least eight points in three of his last four appearances, causing his stock to rise a bit lately.
