Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Will get competition in camp
The Jets are planning on signing a kicker to compete with Catanzaro during training camp, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Catanzaro has struggled through the first few days of camp, and now, it's clear his job is far from secure. Catanzaro is coming off a tough 2018 where he converted just 80 percent of his field goal attempts.
