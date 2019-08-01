Jets' Chandler Catanzaro: Won't get competition in camp
The Jets aren't planning on signing a kicker to compete with Catanzaro during training camp despite the kicker's struggles, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Catanzaro has struggled through the first few days of camp, but head coach Adam Gase is holding firm with respect to his confidence in the veteran kicker. Catanzaro is coming off a tough 2018 where he converted just 80 percent of his field goal attempts, however, so Jets brass could well have a change of mind if he has some misfires in early preseason games.
