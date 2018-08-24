Jets' Charcandrick West: Heads to New York
The Jets have signed West, the team's official site reports.
The running back spent four seasons with the Chiefs before being cut loose Wednesday. The Jets quickly scooped West up to give the team some added backfield depth behind Isaiah Crowell and Bilal Powell, with Elijah McGuire nursing a foot injury.
More News
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Cut loose by Kansas City•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Cleared by doctors•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Doesn't play in exhibition•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Cleared to practice•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Out again Tuesday•
-
Chiefs' Charcandrick West: Suffers concussion•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Updated Rankings of Chiefs in Fantasy
What we've seen this preseason has changed some of the perception on the Chiefs Fantasy as...
-
Watson vs. Luck as the No. 3 QB
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Deshaun Watson...
-
Jamey's Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of sleeper players for the 2018 season.
-
14-team PPR mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results of our 14-team PPR league, which features 11 listeners...
-
2018 Fantasy Football rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...