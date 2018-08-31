Jets' Charcandrick West: Sees five carries in Jets debut

West rushed five times for 15 yards during Thursday's preseason finale against the Eagles.

Seeing his first snaps as a member of the Jets, West didn't do much to impress and certainly didn't do enough to guarantee him a roster spot in advance of Week 1. However, the running back still has decent odds of doing so given the health situations of Isaiah Crowell (undisclosed) and Elijah McGuire (foot), not to mention the underwhelming nature of the rest of New York's running back corps.

