Jets' Charles Johnson: Catches Darnold's first pro touchdown
Johnson caught three of five targets for 45 yards and a touchdown during Friday's 17-0 win over Atlanta in the preseason opener.
Johnson is right around the roster bubble in New York, but he certainly helped his case with this performance. Former Vikings teammate Teddy Bridgewater hooked up with Johnson for a 23-yard gain late in first quarter, and the receiver made an even bigger play late in the second quarter when he caught a 14-yard touchdown pass thrown by Sam Darnold. Johnson actually caught the ball in the end zone on the previous play as well, but that one was called back due to offensive pass interference.
