Peake caught both of his targets for 29 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 15-13 preseason loss to the Redskins.

Peake scored the only touchdown for either team with a 16-yard catch on a Teddy Bridgewater pass. The third-year wideout climbed the ladder in the front corner of the end zone and managed to land in bounds for the score. He'll need more impressive plays like that to crack a Jets roster with no shortage of competition at the wide receiver position.