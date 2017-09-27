Jets' Charone Peake: Could be brought back from IR
Jets coach Todd Bowles said Peake, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a high-ankle sprain, is a candidate to return later in the season, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
With just one target and one catch through three weeks, Peake had been unable to make the most of his opportunity in a less-than-stellar Jets receiving corps. He'll need to spend at least eight weeks on IR while recovering from the ankle injury, but the team might consider bringing him back late in the season if it doesn't have two more appealing players to activate. The 2016 seventh-round pick likely would still have a limited role if he's able to rejoin the Jets.
More News
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Placed on IR•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Receives good news on ankle injury•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Doesn't return after ankle injury•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Makes it through cutdown day•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Falling out of favor•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Could compete for starting job•
-
Burning Questions: Dump Pryor?
Chris Towers answers reader questions in the first mailbag of the season.
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...