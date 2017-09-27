Jets coach Todd Bowles said Peake, who was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with a high-ankle sprain, is a candidate to return later in the season, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

With just one target and one catch through three weeks, Peake had been unable to make the most of his opportunity in a less-than-stellar Jets receiving corps. He'll need to spend at least eight weeks on IR while recovering from the ankle injury, but the team might consider bringing him back late in the season if it doesn't have two more appealing players to activate. The 2016 seventh-round pick likely would still have a limited role if he's able to rejoin the Jets.