Peake could compete for a starting job with the Jets after Quincy Enunwa was ruled out for the rest of the season because of a bulging disk in his neck.

Peake only has Robby Anderson and rookie ArDarius Stewart ahead of him on the depth chart, one that is likely to be very fluid during training camp. The Jets also have Jalin Marshall, but he is suspended for the first four games of the regular season, seemingly giving Peake plenty of time to show what he can do. Unfortunately, winning a starting job is far from a guarantee of fantasy success, as the Jets' passing attack is expected to be one of the worst in the NFL this season.