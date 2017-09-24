Jets' Charone Peake: Doesn't return after ankle injury
Peake hurt his ankle Sunday against the Dolphins and didn't return, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Peake has only been targeted once in three games, making the catch for three yards. He's deployed mainly in special teams situations, though, so his health won't be fundamental in Week 4 against the Jags.
More News
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Makes it through cutdown day•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Falling out of favor•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Could compete for starting job•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Should have plenty of chances in camp•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Full participant in practice Thursday•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Misses Wednesday's practice•
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 3? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...