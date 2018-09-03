Peake will open the season on New York's 53-man roster after surviving Saturday's final round of cuts.

Peake surprisingly beat out the likes of Tre McBride and Chad Hansen for one of the final spots on New York's roster. His value on special teams is probably what convinced New York to keep Peake around, but he's unlikely to see more than a handful of snaps per game on offense. The Jets will have a decision to make when fellow wide receiver ArDarius Stewart finishes his two-game suspension.