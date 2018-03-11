Jets' Charone Peake: Fails to return from IR
Peake (ankle) finished 2017 with one catch for three yards in three games.
Peake initially was considered a candidate to return from injured reserve after he hurt his ankle in September, but he never made it back and probably wouldn't have gotten much playing time even if he had. The 2016 seventh-round pick likely will need to battle for a roster spot in training camp, assuming he recovers from last year's ankle injury.
