Jets' Charone Peake: Falling out of favor
Peake played only two offensive snaps in Saturday's preseason game against Detroit, after seeing his reps reduced at practice last week, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.
Robby Anderson, Jalin Marshall (suspension) and Chris Harper worked as the top three wideouts with the first-team offense in an ugly performance. Peake at one point seemed to be in line for a starting role, but it seems he's quickly fallen out of favor in a wide-open competition for spots. Anderson is the only lock for a key role in the New York receiving corps.
