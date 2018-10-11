Peake (hamstring) didn't participate in practice Thursday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Peake has not seen game action since Week 3 against the Browns when he suffered the original hamstring injury. The fact that he was unable to practice Thursday puts his Week 6 availability in jeopardy. Andre Roberts could continue to draw more snaps if Peake misses his third consecutive contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories