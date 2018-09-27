Jets' Charone Peake: Not practicing
Peake (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Peake has yet to participate in practice this week. The bottom receiver on Gang Green's depth chart, if Peake is unable to suit up for Sunday's game against the Jaguars the passing game is unlikely to be significantly affected. Andre Roberts could benefit from increased opportunities if Peake were to miss any time.
